NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

Results So Far: SU 158-77-1, ATS 120-116-1, o/u: 142-95
Photo Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Saturday, January 9
Indianapolis at Buffalo
Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 23
Final Score: Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Saturday, January 9
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 42.5
Prediction: Seattle 23, Los Angeles 17
Final Score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team
Saturday, January 9
Tampa Bay at Washington
Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 45
Prediction: Tampa Bay 26, Washington 16
Final Score: Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, January 10
Baltimore at Tennessee
1:05 ABC and ESPN
Line: Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, January 10
Chicago at New Orleans
4:40 CBS
Line: New Orleans -10, o/u: 47
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, January 10
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
8:15 NBC
Line: Pittsburgh -6, o/u: 47.5
