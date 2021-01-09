NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

Fearless Predictions

NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

NFL Playoffs Wild Card predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Saturday, January 9

Indianapolis at Buffalo

1:05 CBS
Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 51.5
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, January 9

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

4:40 FOX
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 42.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Saturday, January 9

Tampa Bay at Washington

8:15 NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 45
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, January 10

Baltimore at Tennessee

1:05 ABC and ESPN
Line: Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, January 10

Chicago at New Orleans

4:40 CBS
Line: New Orleans -10, o/u: 47
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, January 10

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

8:15 NBC
Line: Pittsburgh -6, o/u: 47.5
