NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

Fearless Predictions

By January 17, 2021 1:56 am

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
CFN Expert Picks: NFL Playoffs
5 Best Predictions Against the Spread: Divisional

Results So Far: SU 162-79-1, ATS 124-118-1, o/u: 143-100

Photo Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Saturday, January 16

Los Angeles at Green Bay

Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 46
Prediction: Green Bay 26, Los Angeles 17
Final Score: Green Bay 32, Los Angeles 18

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Saturday, January 16

Baltimore at Buffalo

8:15 NBC
Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 49.5
Prediction: Buffalo 23, Baltimore 20
Final Score: Buffalo 17, Baltimore 3

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, January 17

Cleveland at Kansas City

3:05 CBS
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 57
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, January 17

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

6:40 FOX
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 52
NFL PLAYOFFS WILD CARD ROUND

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Saturday, January 9

Indianapolis at Buffalo

Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 23
Final Score: Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, January 9

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 42.5
Prediction: Seattle 23, Los Angeles 17
Final Score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Saturday, January 9

Tampa Bay at Washington

Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 45
Prediction: Tampa Bay 26, Washington 16
Final Score: Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, January 10

Baltimore at Tennessee

Line: Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Prediction: Tennessee 30, Baltimore 27
Final Score: Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, January 10

Chicago at New Orleans

Line: New Orleans -10, o/u: 47
Prediction: New Orleans 34, Chicago 20
Final Score: New Orleans 21, Chicago 9

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, January 10

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

Line: Pittsburgh -6, o/u: 47.5
Prediction: Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 23
Final Score: Cleveland 48, Pittsburgh 37

 

