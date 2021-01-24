NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: NFL Playoffs Conference Championships

NFL Playoffs Conference Championship predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Results So Far: SU 165-80-1, ATS 126-120-1, o/u: 146-101
NFC Championship: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, January 24
Tampa Bay at Green Bay
3:05, FOX
BetMGM Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 52
AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, January 24
Buffalo at Kansas City
5:40, CBS
BetMGM Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 54.5
NFL PLAYOFFS DIVISIONAL ROUND
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Saturday, January 16
Los Angeles at Green Bay
Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 46
Prediction: Green Bay 26, Los Angeles 17
Final Score: Green Bay 32, Los Angeles 18
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Saturday, January 16
Baltimore at Buffalo
8:15 NBC
Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 49.5
Prediction: Buffalo 23, Baltimore 20
Final Score: Buffalo 17, Baltimore 3
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, January 17
Cleveland at Kansas City
Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 56.5
Prediction: Kansas City 24, Cleveland 20
Final Score: Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, January 17
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Line: New Orleans -2.5, o/u: 53
Prediction: New Orleans 27, Tampa Bay 20
Final Score: Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20
NFL PLAYOFFS WILD CARD ROUND
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Saturday, January 9
Indianapolis at Buffalo
Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 23
Final Score: Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Saturday, January 9
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 42.5
Prediction: Seattle 23, Los Angeles 17
Final Score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team
Saturday, January 9
Tampa Bay at Washington
Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 45
Prediction: Tampa Bay 26, Washington 16
Final Score: Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, January 10
Baltimore at Tennessee
Line: Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Prediction: Tennessee 30, Baltimore 27
Final Score: Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, January 10
Chicago at New Orleans
Line: New Orleans -10, o/u: 47
Prediction: New Orleans 34, Chicago 20
Final Score: New Orleans 21, Chicago 9
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, January 10
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Line: Pittsburgh -6, o/u: 47.5
Prediction: Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 23
Final Score: Cleveland 48, Pittsburgh 37