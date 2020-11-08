NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

The Week 9 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 67-34-1, ATS 53-49, o/u: 63-39
Green Bay at San Francisco
– Green Bay at San Francisco Preview, Prediction
Line: Carolina -2, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Green Bay 29, San Francisco 20
Final Score: Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17
Denver at Atlanta
– Denver at Atlanta Preview, Prediction
1:00 CBS
Line: Atlanta -4, o/u: 49.5
Seattle at Buffalo
– Seattle at Buffalo Preview, Prediction
1:00 FOX
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 55
Chicago at Tennessee
– Chicago at Tennessee Preview, Prediction
1:00 FOX
Line: Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 47
Baltimore at Indianapolis
– Baltimore at Indianapolis Preview, Prediction
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -1, o/u: 47.5
Carolina at Kansas City
– Carolina at Kansas City Preview, Prediction
1:00 FOX
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 51
Detroit at Minnesota
– Detroit at Minnesota Preview, Prediction
1:00 CBS
Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 52
New York Giants at Washington
– New York Giants at Washington Preview, Prediction
1:00 FOX
Line: Washington -3, o/u: 43.5
Houston at Jacksonville
– Houston at Jacksonville Preview, Prediction
1:00 CBS
Line: Houston -7, o/u: 49.5
Las Vegas at Las Angeles Chargers
– Las Vegas at Las Angeles Chargers Preview, Prediction
3:05 FOX
Line: PICK, o/u: 52.5
Pittsburgh at Dallas
– Pittsburgh at Dallas Preview, Prediction
4:25 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -15, o/u: 44
Miami at Arizona
– Miami at Arizona Preview, Prediction
4:25 CBS
Line: Arizona -5.5, o/u: 49.5
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
– New Orleans at Tampa Bay Preview, Prediction
8:20 NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -4, o/u: 50.5
New England at New York Jets
– New England at New York Jets Preview, Prediction
8:15 ESPN
Line: New England -10, o/u: 41.5
