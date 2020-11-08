NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Fearless Predictions

NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

By November 8, 2020 4:54 am

By |

The Week 9 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

Results So Far: SU 67-34-1, ATS 53-49, o/u: 63-39
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
CFN Expert Picks: NFL
5 Best Picks Against The Spread

Photo Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay at San Francisco

Green Bay at San Francisco Preview, Prediction
Line: Carolina -2, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Green Bay 29, San Francisco 20
Final Score: Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

Denver at Atlanta

Denver at Atlanta Preview, Prediction
1:00 CBS
Line: Atlanta -4, o/u: 49.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Seattle at Buffalo

Seattle at Buffalo Preview, Prediction
1:00 FOX
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 55
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Chicago at Tennessee

Chicago at Tennessee Preview, Prediction
1:00 FOX
Line: Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 47
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Baltimore at Indianapolis

Baltimore at Indianapolis Preview, Prediction
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -1, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Carolina at Kansas City

Carolina at Kansas City Preview, Prediction
1:00 FOX
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 51
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Detroit at Minnesota

Detroit at Minnesota Preview, Prediction
1:00 CBS
Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 52
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New York Giants at Washington

New York Giants at Washington Preview, Prediction
1:00 FOX
Line: Washington -3, o/u: 43.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Houston at Jacksonville

Houston at Jacksonville Preview, Prediction
1:00 CBS
Line: Houston -7, o/u: 49.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Las Vegas at Las Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas at Las Angeles Chargers Preview, Prediction
3:05 FOX
Line: PICK, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Pittsburgh at Dallas

Pittsburgh at Dallas Preview, Prediction
4:25 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -15, o/u: 44
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Miami at Arizona

Miami at Arizona Preview, Prediction
4:25 CBS
Line: Arizona -5.5, o/u: 49.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New Orleans at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Tampa Bay Preview, Prediction
8:20 NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -4, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New England at New York Jets

New England at New York Jets Preview, Prediction
8:15 ESPN
Line: New England -10, o/u: 41.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Fearless Predictions, News, NFL, Schedules

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home