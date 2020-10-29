NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

The Week 8 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 60-27-1, ATS 46-42, o/u: 53-35
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
– CFN Expert Picks: NFL
Photo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta at Carolina
– Atlanta at Carolina Preview, Prediction
8:20 FOX or NFL Network
Line: Carolina -2, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Indianapolis at Detroit
1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Minnesota at Green Bay
1:00 FOX
Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -4, o/u: 46.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Tennessee at Cincinnati
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -6, o/u: 53.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
New England at Buffalo
1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -3.5, o/u: 42.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
NY Jets at Kansas City
1:00 CBS
Line: Kansas City -19.5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Las Vegas at Cleveland
1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams at Miami
1:00 FOX
Line: LA Rams -3.5, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver
4:05 CBS
Line: LA Chargers -3, o/u: 44.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
New Orleans at Chicago
4:25 FOX
Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 43.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
San Francisco at Seattle
4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 53.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Dallas at Philadelphia
8:20 NBC
Line: Philadelphia -9.5, o/u: 43
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Tampa Bay at NY Giants
8:15 ESPN
Line: Tama Bay -10.5, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM