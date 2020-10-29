NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

NFL

NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

By October 29, 2020 2:09 am

By |

The Week 8 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

Results So Far: SU 60-27-1, ATS 46-42, o/u: 53-35
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
CFN Expert Picks: NFL
Photo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta at Carolina

Atlanta at Carolina Preview, Prediction
8:20 FOX or NFL Network
Line: Carolina -2, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Indianapolis at Detroit

1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Minnesota at Green Bay

1:00 FOX
Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -4, o/u: 46.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tennessee at Cincinnati

1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -6, o/u: 53.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New England at Buffalo

1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -3.5, o/u: 42.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

NY Jets at Kansas City

1:00 CBS
Line: Kansas City -19.5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Las Vegas at Cleveland

1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Los Angeles Rams at Miami

1:00 FOX
Line: LA Rams -3.5, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

4:05 CBS
Line: LA Chargers -3, o/u: 44.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New Orleans at Chicago

4:25 FOX
Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 43.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

San Francisco at Seattle

4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 53.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Dallas at Philadelphia

8:20 NBC
Line: Philadelphia -9.5, o/u: 43
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tampa Bay at NY Giants

8:15 ESPN
Line: Tama Bay -10.5, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Fearless Predictions, NFL, Schedules, TV Listings, Week 8

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home