NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

The Week 14 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 115-59-1, ATS 91-83-1, o/u: 104-71
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams
Thursday, December 10
New England at Los Angeles Rams
Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 44.5
Prediction: Los Angeles 27, New England 20
Final Score: Los Angeles 24, New England 3
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee at Jacksonville
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 52.5
Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas at Cincinnati
1:00 FOX
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 43
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants
Arizona at New York Giants
1:00 FOX
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 46.5
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Houston at Chicago
1:00 CBS
Line: Houston -2, o/u: 46
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Denver at Carolina
1:00 CBS
Line: Carolina -3.5, o/u: 44.5
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota at Tampa Bay
1:00 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -6.5, o/u: 52.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins
Kansas City at Miami
1:00 CBS
Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 50.5
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis at Las Vegas
4:05 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 52.5
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks
New York Jets at Seattle
4:05 CBS
Line: Seattle -14.5, o/u: 48.5
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Green Bay at Detroit
4:25 FOX
Line: Green Bay -7.5, o/u: 55
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers
Atlanta at Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 FOX
Line: Los Angeles -1, o/u: 49
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
New Orleans at Philadelphia
4:25 FOX
Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 42.5
Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers
Washington at San Francisco
4:25 FOX
Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 42.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
8:20 NBC
Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 49
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Monday, December 14
Baltimore at Cleveland
8:15 ESPN
Line: Baltimore -1, o/u: 46.5
