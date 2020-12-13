NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

NFL

By December 13, 2020 5:21 am

The Week 14 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

5 Best Picks Against The Spread
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

Results So Far: SU 115-59-1, ATS 91-83-1, o/u: 104-71

Photo Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescsent-USA TODAY NETWORK

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, December 10

New England at Los Angeles Rams

Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 44.5
Prediction: Los Angeles 27, New England 20
Final Score: Los Angeles 24, New England 3

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee at Jacksonville

1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 52.5
Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas at Cincinnati

1:00 FOX
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 43
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

Arizona at New York Giants

1:00 FOX
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 46.5
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Houston at Chicago

1:00 CBS
Line: Houston -2, o/u: 46
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Denver at Carolina

1:00 CBS
Line: Carolina -3.5, o/u: 44.5
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minnesota at Tampa Bay

1:00 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -6.5, o/u: 52.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

Kansas City at Miami

1:00 CBS
Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 50.5
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis at Las Vegas

4:05 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 52.5
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets at Seattle

4:05 CBS
Line: Seattle -14.5, o/u: 48.5
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay at Detroit

4:25 FOX
Line: Green Bay -7.5, o/u: 55
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta at Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 FOX
Line: Los Angeles -1, o/u: 49
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans at Philadelphia

4:25 FOX
Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 42.5
Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers

Washington at San Francisco

4:25 FOX
Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 42.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

8:20 NBC
Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 49
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Monday, December 14

Baltimore at Cleveland

8:15 ESPN
Line: Baltimore -1, o/u: 46.5
