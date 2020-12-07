NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

The Week 13 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 104-55-1, ATS 80-79-1, o/u: 94-66
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Detroit at Chicago
1:00 FOX
Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 46
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati at Miami
1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -10.5, o/u: 43
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Indianapolis at Houston
1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville at Minnesota
1:00 CBS
Line: Minnesota -10.5, o/u: 51.5
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets
Las Vegas at New York Jets
1:00 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -8.5, o/u: 47
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans at Atlanta
1:00 FOX
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 46
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans
Cleveland at Tennessee
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 53
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
New York Giants at Seattle
4:05 FOX
Line: Seattle -10, o/u: 47.5
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona
4:05 FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 48
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Philadelphia at Green Bay
4:25 CBS
Line: Green Bay -8.5, o/u: 49.5
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers
New England at Los Angeles Chargers
1:00 FOX
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5, o/u: 47
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Denver at Kansas City
8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -13.5, o/u: 50.5
Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday, December 7th
Washington at Pittsburgh
5:00 FOX
Line: Pittsburgh -8.5, o/u: 42.5
Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo at San Francisco
8:15 ESPN/ABC
Line: San Francisco -1, o/u: 47.5
Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens
Tuesday, December 8th
Dallas at Baltimore
8:05 FOX & NFL Network
Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 45
