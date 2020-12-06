NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

By December 6, 2020 3:59 am

The Week 13 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

5 Best Picks Against The Spread
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 13 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

Results So Far: SU 104-55-1, ATS 80-79-1, o/u: 94-66

Photo Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

1:00 FOX
Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 46
Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 46

 

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -10.5, o/u: 43
Line: Miami -10.5, o/u: 43

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50.5
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings

1:00 CBS
Line: Minnesota -10.5, o/u: 51.5
Line: Minnesota -10.5, o/u: 51.5

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

1:00 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -8.5, o/u: 47
Line: Las Vegas -8.5, o/u: 47

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 FOX
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 46
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 46

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 53
Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 53

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

4:05 FOX
Line: Seattle -10, o/u: 47.5
Line: Seattle -10, o/u: 47.5

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

4:05 FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 48
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 48

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

4:25 CBS
Line: Green Bay -8.5, o/u: 49.5
Line: Green Bay -8.5, o/u: 49.5

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

1:00 FOX
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5, o/u: 47
– Bet on this at BetMGM

 

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -13.5, o/u: 50.5
Line: Kansas City -13.5, o/u: 50.5

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, December 7th

5:00 FOX
Line: Pittsburgh -8.5, o/u: 42.5
Line: Pittsburgh -8.5, o/u: 42.5

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers

8:15 ESPN/ABC
Line: San Francisco -1, o/u: 47.5
Line: San Francisco -1, o/u: 47.5

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens

Tuesday, December 8th

8:05 FOX & NFL Network
Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 45
Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 45

