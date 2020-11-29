NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

The Week 12 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 93-50-1, ATS 75-68-1, o/u: 85-59
Photo Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Predictions to come in the next few days.
Houston Texans at Detroit Lions
Thursday, November 26
Houston at Detroit
12:30 CBS
Line: Houston -3, o/u: 51.5
Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys
Washington at Dallas
4:30 FOX
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 46
Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, November 22
Las Vegas at Atlanta
1:00 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 53.5
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo at Los Angeles Chargers
1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -4.5, o/u: 52
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals
New York Giants at Cincinnati
1:00 FOX
Line: New York Giants -6, o/u: 44
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee at Indianapolis
1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 48.5
Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings
Carolina at Minnesota
1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 50
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots
Arizona at New England
1:00 FOX
Line: Arizona -2, o/u: 47.5
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Miami at New York Jets
1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -7, o/u: 45.5
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland at Jacksonville
1:00 CBS
Line: Cleveland -7, o/u: 48.5
New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos
New Orleans at Denver
4:05 FOX
Line: New Orleans -14, o/u: 37
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams
4:05 FOX
Line: LA Rams -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kansas City at Tampa Bay
4:25 CBS
Line: Kansas City 3.5, o/u: 56.5
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Chicago at Green Bay
8:20 NBC
Line: Green Bay -9.5, o/u: 44
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday, November 30
Seattle at Philadelphia
8:15 ESPN
Line: Seattle -5.5, o/u: 49
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuesday, December 1
Baltimore at Pittsburgh
7:10 NBC
Line: Pittsburgh -9, o/u: 41.5
