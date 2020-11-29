NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

NFL

By November 29, 2020 2:11 am

The Week 12 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

Results So Far: SU 93-50-1, ATS 75-68-1, o/u: 85-59
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
CFN Expert Picks: NFL

Photo Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions

Thursday, November 26

Houston at Detroit

12:30 CBS
Line: Houston -3, o/u: 51.5
Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

Washington at Dallas

4:30 FOX
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 46
Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, November 22

Las Vegas at Atlanta

1:00 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 53.5
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo at Los Angeles Chargers

1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -4.5, o/u: 52
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

New York Giants at Cincinnati

1:00 FOX
Line: New York Giants -6, o/u: 44
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee at Indianapolis

1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 48.5
Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings

Carolina at Minnesota

1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 50
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots

Arizona at New England

1:00 FOX
Line: Arizona -2, o/u: 47.5
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami at New York Jets

1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -7, o/u: 45.5
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland at Jacksonville

1:00 CBS
Line: Cleveland -7, o/u: 48.5
New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos

New Orleans at Denver

4:05 FOX
Line: New Orleans -14, o/u: 37
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

4:05 FOX
Line: LA Rams -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City at Tampa Bay

4:25 CBS
Line: Kansas City 3.5, o/u: 56.5
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago at Green Bay

8:20 NBC
Line: Green Bay -9.5, o/u: 44
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, November 30

Seattle at Philadelphia

8:15 ESPN
Line: Seattle -5.5, o/u: 49
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Tuesday, December 1

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

7:10 NBC
Line: Pittsburgh -9, o/u: 41.5
