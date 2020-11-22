NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

The Week 11 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 87-42-1, ATS 68-61-1, o/u: 78-52
Photo Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona at Seattle
Thursday, November 19
8:20 FOX and NFL Network
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 58.5
Prediction: Seattle 34, Arizona 30
Final Score: Seattle 28, Arizona 21
Philadelphia at Cleveland
Sunday, November 22
1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 47
Atlanta at New Orleans
1:00 FOX
Line: New Orleans -3.5, o/u: 49
Detroit at Carolina
1:00 FOX
Line: Detroit -2, o/u: 46.5
Cincinnati at Washington
1:00 CBS
Line: Washington -1.5, o/u: 47.5
New England at Houston
1:00 CBS
Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 49
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -10, o/u: 46
Tennessee at Baltimore
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -6, o/u: 49.5
Miami at Denver
4:05 CBS
Line: Miami -4, o/u: 45
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -9.5, o/u: 46
Green Bay at Indianapolis
4:25 FOX
Line: Indianapolis -1.5, o/u: 51.5
Dallas at Minnesota
4:25 FOX
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 48
Kansas City at Las Vegas
8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -8, o/u: 56.5
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay
Monday, November 23
8:15 ESPN
Line: Tampa Bay -4.5, o/u: 48
