NFL

NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

By November 21, 2020 8:09 pm

The Week 11 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

Results So Far: SU 87-42-1, ATS 68-61-1, o/u: 78-52
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
CFN Expert Picks: NFL
– 5 Best Picks Against The Spread

Photo Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona at Seattle

Thursday, November 19

8:20 FOX and NFL Network
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 58.5
Prediction: Seattle 34, Arizona 30
Final Score: Seattle 28, Arizona 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland

Sunday, November 22

1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 47
Atlanta at New Orleans

1:00 FOX
Line: New Orleans -3.5, o/u: 49
Detroit at Carolina

1:00 FOX
Line: Detroit -2, o/u: 46.5
Cincinnati at Washington

1:00 CBS
Line: Washington -1.5, o/u: 47.5
New England at Houston

1:00 CBS
Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 49
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -10, o/u: 46
Tennessee at Baltimore

1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -6, o/u: 49.5
Miami at Denver

4:05 CBS
Line: Miami -4, o/u: 45
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -9.5, o/u: 46
Green Bay at Indianapolis

4:25 FOX
Line: Indianapolis -1.5, o/u: 51.5
Dallas at Minnesota

4:25 FOX
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 48
Kansas City at Las Vegas

8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -8, o/u: 56.5
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay

Monday, November 23

8:15 ESPN
Line: Tampa Bay -4.5, o/u: 48
