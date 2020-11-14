NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

The Week 10 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 77-38-1, ATS 60-56, o/u: 72-44
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
– CFN Expert Picks: NFL
– 5 Best Picks Against The Spread COMING
Photo Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis at Tennessee
Thursday, November 12
Indianapolis at Tennessee
8:20 FOX and NFL Network
Line: PICK, o/u: 48.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Houston at Cleveland
Sunday, November 15
Houston at Cleveland
1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -4, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Washington at Detroit
Washington at Detroit
1:00 FOX
Line: Detroit -3, o/u: 45.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Jacksonville at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Green Bay
1:00 FOX
Line: Green Bay -13.5, o/u: 50
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Philadelphia at New York Giants
Philadelphia at New York Giants
1:00 FOX
Line: Philadelphia -4, o/u: 44.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Tampa Bay at Carolina
1:00 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Denver at Las Vegas
Denver at Las Vegas
4:05 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -3.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami
4:05 CBS
Line: Miami -1.5, o/u: 48.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Buffalo at Arizona
Buffalo at Arizona
4:05 CBS
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 56.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Seattle at Los Angeles Rams
Seattle at Los Angeles Rams
4:25 FOX
Line: LA Rams -2, o/u: 54.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
San Francisco at New Orleans
San Francisco at New Orleans
4:25 FOX
Line: New Orleans -10, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
4:25 FOX
Line: Pittsburgh -7.5, o/u: 47
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Baltimore at New England
Baltimore at New England
8:20 NBC
Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 47
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Minnesota at Chicago
Monday, November 16
Minnesota at Chicago
8:15 ESPN
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 43.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM