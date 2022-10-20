NFL Predictions, Picks, Quick Previews For Every Game: Week 7

Thursday, October 20

1:00 FOX – New Orleans QB Andy Dalton is awful in primetime games, Arizona is awful at home. The Cardinal offense will get a spark with the return of WR DeAndre Hopkins, but there won’t be any running game to balance things out.

That’s okay, Kyler Murray will go off, the Saint defense and the defensive will buckle late, but it’s Thursday Night Football – it’s not going to be as pretty as the finish.

Prediction: Arizona 23, New Orleans 20

Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 43.5