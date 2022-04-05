NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Size: 6-0, 183

The Good: There might be some things to work on, but most of them are overcome by his 4.38 speed and incredible burst.

The scary part is that he can take his game up a few notches. Once he gets his footwork down a little better and is just a tad more consistent as a route runner – he’s not quite Chris Olave when it comes to fluidity – he can get to a whole other level.

As is he’s more than fine. He’s got a rare ability to get in and out of jams in a blip with his ultra-quickness. Consistent even when he wasn’t getting the ball, he showed early in 2020 and late in the 2021 season that he can step up and be the No. 1 guy, but …

The Not-So-Good: He was part of an amazing group of receivers and rarely got pushed around. He’ll get beaten up at times as an inside target and he’s not going to push anyone around – but he’ll fight for plays. He was able to get away with his incredible explosion at the college level – that’s not going to fly all the time against the quicker NFL corners.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: First of all, how impressive is it that the – likely – two best wide receivers in this year’s draft still aren’t as strong as the guy who’s still at Ohio State? Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be one of the stars of next year’s class, but for now, Wilson should be the standout of the bunch with just a little bit of tweaking.

Yeah, he’s not as textbook with his mechanics as some coaches might like, but whatever – the guy still gets the job done. No, he’s not all that physical with his frame and size, but he’s a battler who’ll go and get everything thrown his way.

All of the nitpicky problems are fixable. He’ll step up and shine even brighter when he gets the ball thrown his way more.

NFL Draft Projection: Top 15 overall

