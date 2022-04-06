NFL Draft Tight End Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Who are the tight ends who’ll matter in the 2022 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings

It’s a fabulous class of tight ends to keep feeding the modern NFL style with a whole lot of new playmakers.

There isn’t a Kyle Pitts-like superstar in the bunch, but it’s a deep class with good value gets to keep fitting whatever system you run. There are a few blockers, a few receivers, and a few who do a little bit of everything right – it all depends on when you want to make the call and who fits in the right spots.

There probably won’t be a first rounder out of this tight end group, and there’s no real set order with the top seven or so able to be mixed around however needed. The star of the class could come from the teens and mid-rounds; that’s how interchangeable this year is at the position.

