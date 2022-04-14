NFL Draft Safety Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Size: 6-4, 220

The Good: One of the best and most respected safety prospects to come along in a long, long time, he’s an elite athlete who’s smooth as glass with NFL instincts and smarts right out of the box.

He’s not a blazer, but he’s fast enough for a 6-4, 220-pound hybrid playmaker who just knows how to play football. Best of all, he’ll work and work some more to be everything a coaching staff needs.

You want him to play like an athletic linebacker who can destroy a running back? Not a problem. You want him to hang with any tight end and push him around to disrupt the route? He’s got the strength.

A knee problem kept him from cranking out a full season last year, but he still closed out his three-year career with close to 140 tackles with eight interceptions and 16 broken up passes.

The Not-So-Good: Just how much do you care about the 4.59 40?

His size and other athletic traits make up for that, but in this draft that’s brutally slow in a safety group full of blazers, and it’s even a tad pokey for some of the linebackers. His times were all over the board during the offseason process – there’s a 4.7 thrown out there, but he’s really more of a mid-4.5.

There’s a slight risk that he’s too much of a tweener. He’s not a linebacker yet, and he might not have a set position that fits if he gains more weight. He’s not really a deep safety, and …

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: The measurables are great, the speed is good enough, and everything is in place in a purely good football player who brings franchise-changing talent to the secondary and locker room. As is he might be the best player in this draft, and that wouldn’t be a question if he could’ve cranked out just one great 40.

No NFL scouting staff worth being an NFL scouting staff is going to pass him up on his straight line 40 time, and it’s going to be really, really, really painful for the few teams that will say no early on to go a different direction.

Ten years from now, there’s a strong chance people will be talking about this being the draft that (insert some teams drafting in the top five here) passed on Kyle Hamilton.

NFL Draft Projection: Top 10 Overall

