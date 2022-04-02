NFL Draft Running Back Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Who are the running backs who’ll matter in the 2022 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2022 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings

It’s unfortunate that running backs have become so devalued now in the modern NFL that prefers to throw it 50 times a game and get rushing production – if possible – out of the quarterbacks. Or, find any running back, hand it off, repeat.

The good ones can obviously become gamechangers, and a few can step up in key spots and make a difference, but no, you don’t win Super Bowls with running backs.

On the plus side, running back has turned into one of the best value picks in the draft.

There’s no need to invest a high first round pick in one when you can always find a mid-rounder who can step in and produce.

Jonathan Taylor (2nd round), Nick Chubb (2nd), Joe Mixon (2nd), Najee Harris (1st, 24th pick), Dalvin Cook (2nd), Antonio Gibson (3rd, as a wide receiver) were the leading rushers in 2021 and all were taken after the first 20 picks. Right after those six was Ezekiel Elliott – selected fourth overall in 2016 – but after him was Elijah Mitchell (6th), Derrick Henry (2nd), and. Damien Harris (3rd).

There isn’t a Zeke or a must-have top ten guy in this draft, but there are a whole slew of talented options who’ll play big roles right away …

For a nice draft price. You can’t use the word value enough with this class.

