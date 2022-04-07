NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Size: 6-0, 219

The Good: He’s what you want the face of your franchise to be.

A genuinely good guy, he’s got the right personality, coachability, and leadership qualities to be an instant favorite among the coaches, fans, and locker room. Of course, everyone needs and likes a take-charge, kick-butt field general, but actually liking and wanting your franchise quarterback to succeed is a giant plus.

And he has the best all-around set of tools of any quarterback in the draft.

Outside of his lack of height, he’s got the creativity and mobility for the way the NFL game is being played. He’s got a devastating burst out of the backfield, can buy himself all the time he needs, and it all goes with an arm that is either the best in this draft, or close to it.

Nah, he’s never going to be your classic NFL dropback passer, but he offers so much more to his game to go along with all of the intangibles.

The Not-So-Good: If you care about size and height, he’s not going to be that big passer in the pocket. That doesn’t mean he can’t grow into the role at times, but in an NFL when even the big young guys can move, being built like a running back isn’t necessarily a plus.

Every new quarterback needs work on his mechanics, but Willis will need some tweaking. He’s not the most consistent of throwers, and it comes partly from his ability to get moving and the potential to make big things happen.

While you don’t want to stifle his creativity or his abilities, there’s going to be a learning curve when it comes to a repetitive throwing motion when he stays in the pocket.

You’re going to have to live through a whole lot of negative plays as he gets more and more reps. He’s experienced, but he’s going to need the NFL at-bats as well as a coaching staff that can harness what he’s got.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: No, he’s not the ideal prospect, but in this draft if you’re going to go quarterback, go with the guy who brings all the stuff.

He can play on Day One as long as you’re willing to live through a year of lumps and a whole lot of interceptions and mistakes, but there’s going to be a payoff. At least when it comes to the guesswork of projecting NFL talent, he’s the one potential franchise-maker in this draft.

The possible boom is worth it.

NFL Draft Projection: First Round