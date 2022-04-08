NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Size: 6-7, 337

The Good: When he’s at his best and his A game is on, forget it. He’s not just the best tackle in this draft when everything is working, he’s the best player. With his size, quickness for his bulk, and his pro-coached technique, he’s ready to be the anchor of someone’s line the moment he sets foot in camp.

He does everything right. There’s no problems with his positioning, his power for the running game, or how he takes control of the play from jump no matter who he’s going again. He’ll maul, he’ll dance, and he’ll do it all either at tackle or guard – he’ll succeed wherever.

The Not-So-Good: The dominance has to come on every single play. When it’s 3rd-and-2, there’s a first down coming because of his block. The technique never slips, but he’s not quite that destructive force of nature that could take him into a whole other level.

And no, it’s not a plus when a guy with his skills and upside is already being looked at as a possible guard. That’s where he could be later on, but the guy who might worth of the No. 1 pick shouldn’t have any question marks about where he belongs on a line.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s no such thing as a no-risk, no-bust player, but he’s as close as it gets for an offensive lineman. Fine, let’s put it out there. If he finds that extra gear that makes him want to obliterate everything in his path on every play, he’s got the upside to be a bigger – it’s not fair to go here, but it’s close – Larry Allen.

NFL Draft Projection: Top Ten Overall

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Latest Mock Draft

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams