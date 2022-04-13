NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Size: 6-0, 225

The Good: It’s a good draft for linebackers, but Dean is easily the most complete of the bunch. No other option has the combination of toughness against the run, great quickness, and with a demeanor that made him stand out on a defense full of next-level talents and personalities.

The statistical production was more than fine with close to 170 tackles in his three years – he didn’t need to be a high-stat playmaker on that D – and he improved and adapted into more of a disruptive force into the backfield.

The Not-So-Good: He’s not nearly as big as everyone would like. He might be tough as nails, but he’s going to take a beating with his style and his size. There’s no room on his frame to get a whole lot bigger, and that’s a possible problem in a draft full of bulky blasters on the inside.

He’s also not going to be the pass rusher others might want on the outside. Forget any ideas of turning him into an edge rusher, and there’s a chance he might have to operate on the weakside only to maximize all he can do.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Measurables are always a tad overblown and overrated, but if was just a wee bit bigger – like 6-3ish and 250 – he’d be a sure-thing top ten overall pick, if not top five.

Whatever. He might be a top ten pick anyway.

He’s going to be just fine as is, turning into a disruptive all-around playmaker who gets to EVERYTHING with his quickness and smarts. He’s what you want in a personality for your defense with the heart to go along with the skills.

NFL Draft Projection: First Round

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams