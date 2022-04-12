NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Size: 6-6, 340

The Good: In a solid draft class full of good tackles who can do a variety of things well, you’re taking Jordan Davis to do one thing – anchor.

He’s not going to get into the backfield, and he’s not going to crank up the big tackle stats. What he will do is be the instant leader of your defense as the big guy, big personality, big leader who’ll require two multi-millionaire NFL offensive lineman to even think about pushing him off his base. Throw in his size, toughness, and bulk, and then throw in that he ran a sub-4.8 40 at the combine and vertical jumped like an NBA power forward.

All the basics are there to be a superstar NFL defensive tackle, but …

The Not-So-Good: If you care about stats and big plays behind the line, he’s not for you. He’s one of those players who coaches love, average fans won’t notice, and his peers will all respect, but he might get a sack here and there, and he might come up with a few tackles.

If he starts to get moved off his base, or if he starts to get beaten down by the end of a season, his value and worth will quickly diminish. You want him to eat up everything that comes inside – and that he can do at an All-Pro level.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: He’s the alpha-dog guy for your defense to set a tone from the very start.

He won’t be that lackluster as a tackler or pass rusher – especially if he’s on a line with bulk – but you can do SO much with the rest of the defense because you have this one guy who’ll occupy the middle of the field.

For some reason, guys like Davis aren’t valued as much as the splashy speed rushers or big number players, but if this all works out like it’s supposed to, he might just be the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Projection: First Round

