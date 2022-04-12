NFL Draft Defensive End, Edge Rusher Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Size: 6-7, 260

The Good: He checks all the boxes.

Great size, great frame, great background, great burst, great locker room guy, great leader, great experience. It’s all there in a rock-solid safe prospect who might just be getting started with just how good he can become.

Tremendously strong, he’s not your normal speed rusher. He’s got the athleticism to burst his way into the backfield, but he’ll power for plays in the backfield no matter what system is in. Able to operate and hold his own inside or out, he fits the mold of a long time high-end NFL starter.

The Not-So-Good: He’s a tad overloved because everyone saw the Ohio State and Penn State games.

You don’t come up with 14 sacks and 62 tackles in a season from the Big Ten unless you’re a superstar talent, but he had 3.5 sacks in his sophomore season, didn’t have any in just two games of work in the strange 2020, and then he blew up as a senior with his monster year. But 8.5 of his sacks came against the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions, and in the nationally-watched blowout over Washington, and he failed to get multiple sacks in any other game.

It’s not like he was totally erased in the losses to Georgia and Michigan State, but again, most of his high-end work behind the line came in three games. With that said …

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: This is meant as a positive – don’t get caught up in what he will or won’t do as a pass rusher. That stats – as great as they are – don’t tell the full story about what he meant to the 2021 Michigan team, and what he’ll mean to an NFL defense.

You don’t take a defensive end with the No. 1 overall pick – or in the top three – unless you think you’re getting a game-wrecking force who’ll live in the backfield game after game. He’ll have those moments – yeah, he had three big games last year, but those game in three big games – but he’s consistent against the run and a solid enough tackler to make a whole lot of nice things happen that might not seem so splashy.

There’s no such thing as no-bust prospect, but as long as he stays healthy, he’s about as safe as they come.

Is he Chase Young, or Myles Garrett, or a Bosa or a Watt? Nah, but in a draft without a sure-thing top five pecking order, you take the guy you know can and will be a leader, an every play fighter, and will be a Pro Bowl part of your D line for the next ten years.

NFL Draft Projection: No. 1 Overall

