NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

The Good: Scouts soured on him a bit after a lackluster 2020 and injury-plagued 2021, but when he was on as a freshman there wasn’t a better defensive back in college football. He made six picks and 15 broken up passes for the national champion Tigers, and now with some time off he appears to have regained his physical form.

His pro day was phenomenal, he ripped off a 4.37 40, and everything about him looked like the guy the NFL world was gushing over in 2019. No corner in this draft has better tools and looks more like a superstar pro defensive back. But …

The Not-So-Good: Is he really back to form? He’s going to have to turn the light back on after two okay seasons and a Lisfranc injury that became a huge setback. It’s not fair to say the want-to wasn’t there over the last two seasons – along with the injuries – but let’s just say there was an overall LSU malaise after the 2019 party. And …

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: This isn’t a knock like this is going to sound like, but he was ready to get into the NFL mix after the 2019 season and now it’s time to be where he’s supposed to.

As long as he’s healthy he’ll be fine. If he brings the production like he did three years ago – to go along with the prototype skill set – he’s the best corner in this draft. Sauce Gardner is the safer high-end corner pick, but if Stingley plays up to his capabilities, he’s the shot for the stars prospect.

NFL Draft Projection: First Round

