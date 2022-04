NFL Draft By College Over Last 5 Years: 2022 Program Rankings 1-130

Out of all 130 FBS college football programs, who had the most players drafted over the last 5 years? Before the 2022 NFL Draft, here they are 1-130 in the CFN program rankings.

Contact @PeteFiutak

Colleges sell the idea that your dream of going to the NFL might just come true of you become a part of the program.

Recruits might like the schools for their academics and the atmosphere and the campus and … they all dream of the pros. If you have a reputation as an NFL prospect factory, you’ll get the stars.

So who has done the best job of getting players drafted over the last five years? Here’s the ranking from 1 to 130 of all the FBS schools and how many players were drafted.

The five-year span is from the 2017 to 2021 NFL Drafts.

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | Latest Mock Draft