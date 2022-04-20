NFL Draft Best Picks of All-Time From Every Pac-12 School

Who are the best NFL Draft picks from each of the Pac-12 programs. Which players turned into the greatest stars at the next level?

USC is as good as anyone when it comes to cranking out historic NFL draft picks, and the Pac-12 overall isn’t bad, but some programs are shockingly light.

Who were the best draft picks ever from the Pac-12 programs?

This isn’t a list of the top pro players to come from the Pac-12 schools – these are the best draft picks.

If a player had a great run for someone other than the team that drafted him, he gets knocked down a peg, or isn’t on the list at all.

The goal for any draft pick is to get a player who performs at a high level for a long period of time, so longevity matters.

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings