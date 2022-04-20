NFL Draft 2022: Washington Commanders Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

– The Commanders are in a sweet spot for their draft needs. They need a cornerback, and a great option should slide to them in the first round. There’s an off chance that Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton could slip just enough to be there, but they’ll more likely go after whatever top corner is on the board.

– A wide receiver could be an option in the first round, too. USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson are possibilities, but with the 47th pick overall they can wait until the second round to go after a pass catcher.

– There aren’t that many picks. The Commanders only have a fourth rounder between the 47 and the sixth round, so essentially the draft is over with the second pick. They have to go with whatever the best player available might be, and again, that should fit right in with what they need.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Washington? With the 11th overall pick LSU CB Derek Stingley would be a perfect call, but Washington CB Trent McDuffie could be an option. Wilson might be gone, but London should be there, and there’s an outside shot the Commanders go off and – not believing in Carson Wentz, because he’s Carson Wentz – goes with Pitt QB Kenny Pickett is he’s still around.