Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft 2022: Tennessee Titans Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

April 20, 2022

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Tennessee Titans draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Tennessee Titans Draft Analysis

Scroll down for Tennnessee’s 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches

Tennessee Titans Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

The Titans need to nail the first round pick – 26th overall – without another selection until the 90th overall selection. There are four picks from the fourth round and on – that’s where they can go with bulk prospects for a need – but this draft is all about what happens at the 26.

There wasn’t much from the free agent market to help the offensive line for the future, but there’s enough there to be okay if a superstar is available at wide receiver or at some other position. It’s a deep draft in the first round, and value could be more important than position.

A good running back option is a must to go along with Derrick Henry, but that’s what those later round picks are for. A slew of good backs should slide on down into later value slots.

So who’ll be there in the first round for Tennessee? Just how far does Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning slide? Is versatile lineman Kenyon Green from Texas A&M going to last this long, and could Boston College OG Zion Johnson be an idea?

Maybe to all, but for a team that really, really, really needs a No. 2 wide receiver who could rise up and rock as a possible 1, Ohio State’s Chris Olave or Treylon Burks from Arkansas would be the right choice at the right time.

Tennessee Titans Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (26)
3 (90)
4 (131)
4 (143)
5 (169)
6 (204)
6 (219)

Tennessee Titans 2021 Draft Picks

1 OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
2 CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
3 RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
5 DT Larrell Murchison, NC State
7 QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii
7 S Chris Jackson, Marshall

Tennessee Titans Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Tennessee Titans Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

