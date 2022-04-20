NFL Draft 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

– The Buccaneers are in a decent overall draft situation. They’re still going for the right now with Tom Brady back for another year, and not having a ton of late draft picks – just two 7th rounders – after the 4th round is just fine. They have four of the top 133 picks. They can find players who can produce this year.

– They got OG Shaq Mason through free agency, and they came up with a slew of okay options for the front, but they need to get younger and stronger on the offensive line. The defensive front could use some boosting, another wide receiver would be nice, and more help in the secondary would be nice.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Tampa Bay? Just how much do the Buccaneers want to work on the offensive line? Michigan S Daxton Hill would be a nice addition to the secondary, and finding a good wide receiver like Penn State’s Jahan Dotson or possibly Treylon Burks from Arkansas could fly, but Boston College OG Zion Johnson would be a right-fit right-time pick.