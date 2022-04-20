NFL Draft 2022: Seattle Seahawks Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

– Start with this – Seattle actually has draft picks. Last year it had just three picks who did a whole lot of nothing, but now it has three of the top 41 picks, got the No. 9 overall pick from the Broncos, and it has five of the top 109 players. It has to nail it this time around.

– A quarterback is a priority without Russell Wilson around, but Drew Lock really does seem to be the fill-in considering this isn’t a great draft for QBs. The 40th overall pick might be the perfect time, though, for North Carolina’s Sam Howell or maybe even Matt Corral from Ole Miss if he slides. But …

– A top cornerback will be right there at the 9, and there could be a tackle that will be a must-get considering there wasn’t anything done through free agency. That’s the luxury part of this year’s Seattle draft – it can go Best Player Available and work on needs later.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Seattle? Is it too early for Ole Miss OT Charles Cross? Maybe a wee bit, but Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner could slip a bit, LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. should be there, and go ahead and get comfortable with the idea of simply taking the best guy on the board no matter what.