NFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

– After nailing the 2021 NFL Draft with Najee Harris in the first round and Pat Freiermuth in the second, now it gets a chance to build up bigger with a nice spot at the 20 to catch the Best Player Available. But …

– That probably won’t be a quarterback. This is a weak class of QBs – especially compared to what’s coming next year – but even so, Malik Willis is almost certainly gone.

Kenny Pickett probably isn’t sliding to the 20, and while Matt Corral or Desmond Ridder might be an idea, the better call would be to hope for Mitchell Trubisky to be okay, get a QB at the 52 – if you really want one – and keep building up the overall talent.

– Yeah, yeah, yeah, Pittsburgh addressed the awful offensive front through free agency – sort of. It could use a star up front to build around, but it could get a blaster in the second round and might have to go defensive back or wide receiver here if a top blocker isn’t available.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Pittsburgh? The franchise usually doesn’t make big mistakes when it has a pick like this. If it’s corner, Washington’s Kyler Gordon or Clemson’s Andrew Booth might be there.

Yeah, Ohio State WR Chris Olave would be great, and Alabama WR Jameson Williams would be wonderful if he lasts this long, but the value here will be for the O line.

Again, the front five might not be the glaring need it was several weeks ago, but if Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum is there … home run. If Mississippi State OT Charles Cross is there … done. If Texas A&M’s versatile Kenyon Green is around … boom. But the real fun might be at the 52. Minnesota’s mammoth OT Daniel Faalele should be available to instantly upgrade the ground game.