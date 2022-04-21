NFL Draft 2022: New York Jets Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

– After seemingly taking up half the 2021 draft – the Jets had ten picks – but this draft should be even more impactful with two of the first ten, four of the first 38, and seven of the first 117.

– Now it’s about upgrading. Head coach Robert Saleh has made it clear the team isn’t going to spend a high draft pick on an elite defensive back, but that’s right where the stars are going to be at the 4 and the 10.

Another receiver to help out Elijah Moore would be great, an offensive tackle would be nice, and a pass rusher is a must-have at some point. So …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for New York? How do the first three picks go? If Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, and Kayvon Thibodeaux are gone by the 4, having first pick of the top offensive tackles would be great. If any of the three pass rushers are there, that’s likely the call.

The call? If the Jets can get NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu at the 4 and Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at the 10, they’ll be pleased.