NFL Draft 2022: New York Giants Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– There wasn’t any pop out of last year’s draft – Azeez Ojulari came up with eight sacks, and that was about it – but this one has to dominate with the fifth overall pick, the seventh, and with three of the top 36 and five in the top 81. Fortunately …

– The Giants need an edge rusher and an offensive tackle. There are three elite edge rushers and two special offensive tackle prospects, so getting one of the need spots won’t be a problem. The same goes for the 7 – they might be able to fill both position needs, but more than anything else, they need to go with the Best Player Available.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for New York? Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson will be gone by the 5, but between Georgia DE Travon Walker, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama OT Evan Neal, and NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu, there’s no problem with that first pick. Neal might even be there at the 7, that’s a loaded spot, too.

The call? Neal or Ekwonu at the 5 knowing they can get – if they don’t want to go Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner or one of the star receivers – Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson at the 7.