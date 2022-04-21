NFL Draft 2022: New Orleans Saints Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– Let’s be honest here – New Orleans has been awful at this drafting thing lately. It’s been years since it actually nailed a draft pick cold with the last two hauls still very, very questionable. There’s no excuse this season with the 16 and 19 overall to make some noise.

– The Saints need a quarterback. They might have Jameis Winston, and Andy Dalton, and … the Saints need a quarterback. This isn’t the draft for that – next year’s draft is – but they’re in a good spot to help the cause in the secondary, wide receiver, and with a little something for the offensive line.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for New Orleans? The first wave of strong offensive tackles should be over by the time the 16 comes around, but Mississippi State’s Charles Cross might be around if Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning isn’t the call.

They can wait for a receiver until the 19. Getting Ohio State’s Chris Olave would be fantastic with Treylon Burks from Arkansas and Alabama’s Jameson Williams all potential options.