NFL Draft 2022: New England Patriots Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– New England found its star in Mac Jones in last year’s draft, and … uhhhh, yeah. The Patriot drafts haven’t been anything special for way too long, and it’s showing. The team has been good, the coaching is still elite – obviously – but the first pick isn’t until the 21 and there aren’t bulk picks until the fifth.

– The Patriots need to give Jones some receiving help, a few blockers would help, and a terrific linebacker would be nice, too. At the 21 the idea will be do just get an impact starter – there just haven’t been enough of those in the last few Patriot drafts.

There was plenty of help through free agency, so there’s a chance to take a shot for the stars if needed, which means …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for New England? Will Alabama WR Jameson Williams still be around? He might fall a bit because he’s still recovering from a torn ACL, but the Patriots could use Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green, take a chance on Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo – he tore his Achilles tendon this offseason – or go with the best player who falls.

It’s a deep draft. The 21 isn’t bad.