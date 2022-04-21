NFL Draft 2022: Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– Defensive back, defensive back, defensive back. The Viking offense should be solid, but the D needs more playmakers, especially in the secondary. They should have a good one slide on down to the 12, but don’t assume that it’s a done deal. There will be defensive backs at the 46 in the second round, too.

– It’s a three player draft with the last pick the 77 in the third round. It would be nice to try packaging some of the three sixth-rounders and the fifth rounder to try moving up to get a fourth.

– The Vikings need to nail this draft. It’s still early, but the call of Kellen Mond over Davis Mills in the third round as a possible future quarterback isn’t looking great. There have been way, way, way too many misfires over the last several years.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Minnesota? Again, it’s a sweet spot for the corners at 12. Washington’s Trent McDuffie would be a great fit, it would be wonderful if LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. slid down a bit, and it wouldn’t be crazy to go with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton if he fell that far.