NFL Draft 2022: Miami Dolphins Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– If you’re reading the other team breakdowns before the draft you might notice a theme – most of them have to crush this draft because they’ve biffed so many of them over the last few years. Not Miami. For the most part, the Dolphins have done a wonderful job of getting value-producers with most of the early picks the’ve had. But …

– The Dolphins got Tyreek Hill. Consider him your 1st, 2nd, and 4th draft picks traded away to Kansas City. This draft is already a win. Even so …

– Having the 102nd overall pick isn’t that awful. It’ll take a flier to get a starter, but with the 102 and the 125 the Dolphins should be in a position to get a decent need position to try out.

– So who’ll be there in the third round for Miami? Getting a running back is a must – even after coming up with a few options in free agency – and finding parts for the interior of the offensive line would be nice. Either one can happen at the 102 with centers Luke Fortner out of Kentucky or Cameron Jurgens out of Nebraska each a terrific option who could stick.

Running back-wise, Georgia’s James Cook or Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller would be a wonderful value get in the third.