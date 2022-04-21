NFL Draft 2022: Los Angeles Rams Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Los Angeles Rams draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach
NFL Draft 2022: Los Angeles Rams Draft Analysis
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs
LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever
NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings
3 Greatest Picks ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
Scroll down for Los Angeles 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches
Los Angeles Rams Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022
– The Rams will be spending most of their 2022 NFL Draft staring at their Super Bowl trophy. Welcome to the modern – and successful – NFL model of trading away your future and your picks for proven guys to WIN NOW. If you’re not going for the Super Bowl, then what’s the point?
– However, the Rams do need help, and they’re probably not going to get a ton of it. They have picks, but other than that 104 in the 3rd there’s a whole lot of pick-and-pray about to happen with six selections after the 4th.
– Beefing up the lines would be nice. No, there’s no replacing Von Miller at the 104, and it’s not going to be easy to do too much for the secondary late, but the goal might be to use all of those late picks to throw out options for the offensive interior to hope one of the options can stick.
– So who’ll be there in the third round – the first pick – for Los Angeles? It might not be a thrill ride taking a third round guard as your first pick, but Kentucky Darian Kinnard and UCLA’s Sean Rhyan would be good targets. There should be a slew of corner and guard options around at the 142 – Wisconsin OG Logan Bruss, Georgia CB Derion Kendrick – to take a shot at.
Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022
3 (104)
4 (142)
5 (175)
6 (211)
6 (212)
6 (218)
7 (238) (from Dolphins)
7 (253)
Los Angeles Rams 2021 Draft Picks
2 (57) WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville
3 (103) LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina
4 (117) DT Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
4 (130) CB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
4 (141) WR Jacob Harris, UCF
5 (174) DE Earnest Brown, Northwestern
7 (233) RB Jake Funk, Maryland
7 (249) WR Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame
7 (252) LB Chris Garrett, Concordia (St. Paul)
Los Angeles Rams Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022
Los Angeles Rams Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft
