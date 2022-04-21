NFL Draft 2022: Los Angeles Rams Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– The Rams will be spending most of their 2022 NFL Draft staring at their Super Bowl trophy. Welcome to the modern – and successful – NFL model of trading away your future and your picks for proven guys to WIN NOW. If you’re not going for the Super Bowl, then what’s the point?

– However, the Rams do need help, and they’re probably not going to get a ton of it. They have picks, but other than that 104 in the 3rd there’s a whole lot of pick-and-pray about to happen with six selections after the 4th.

– Beefing up the lines would be nice. No, there’s no replacing Von Miller at the 104, and it’s not going to be easy to do too much for the secondary late, but the goal might be to use all of those late picks to throw out options for the offensive interior to hope one of the options can stick.

– So who’ll be there in the third round – the first pick – for Los Angeles? It might not be a thrill ride taking a third round guard as your first pick, but Kentucky Darian Kinnard and UCLA’s Sean Rhyan would be good targets. There should be a slew of corner and guard options around at the 142 – Wisconsin OG Logan Bruss, Georgia CB Derion Kendrick – to take a shot at.