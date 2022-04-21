NFL Draft 2022: Los Angeles Chargers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– Offensive line, offensive line, offensive line. Oh sure, the Chargers could use a defensive tackle – and I actually think they might go that way at the 17 – and a good young wide receiver would be great, but free agency hasn’t helped the offensive line issues and getting the best blocker on the board is a must.

– If it’s not at the 17, then the Chargers will be in trouble. You can’t count on getting a good starting offensive lineman in the third round – the 79 is their second pick.

– After crushing the 2018 draft, the Chargers have been fantastic in the early rounds and got little to nothing after the second round over the last three drafts. Grand slam with Justin Herbert in 2020 and Rashawn Slater in 2021, so …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Los Angeles? It’s not a need, but if Georgia DT Jordan Davis slides to the 17, how do you not do that and then figure out the O line somewhere else? That’s not going to happen.

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross, Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning, Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green. One of those three will probably be a Charger.