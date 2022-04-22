NFL Draft 2022: Indianapolis Colts Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– This isn’t much of a draft with the first pick coming until the 42 and with just two picks before 73. With five of the seven picks after the third round this isn’t going to be much of a draft to get jacked about. But …

– The offseason work was done in the free agency getting Matt Ryan in a quarterback upgrade and helping out the secondary and defensive line. There are still holes to fill, though, and some boosting to be done starting with …

– Helping out Ryan. The O line needs more bodies – especially at tackle – and a few wide receivers would be nice. Both areas are where the Colts go with bulk options late to hope to find one starter.

– So who’ll be there in the first pick in the for Indianapolis in the second round? It’s possible to nail it with the value get at the 42 with whatever good prospect slides, or it could have its pick from a slew of receivers.

Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson would be good, but there’s a chance someone big – watch out for Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie – to be too good to pass up.