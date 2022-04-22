NFL Draft 2022: Houston Texans Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– The Texans have a first round pick? The franchise mortgaged the future, and it paid off with a whole slew of bad seasons. Lovie Smith and the staff get to work on Houston’s first 1st round selections since 2019 – Tytus Howard – and just the second Day One pick since taking Deshaun Watson in 2017. Needless to say, it’s been a rough NFL Draft run for a while without the great picks, but …

– With two of the first 13 picks – getting the 13 and first rounders in 2023 and 2024 from Cleveland for Watson – it’s time to find the franchise guys to build around.

– The Texans need the best players available, but they mostly need to work on the defensive side. Free agency helped a bit with the skill spots, and they got a TON of linebackers and defensive backs, but they need more talent, so …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Houston? Georgia DE Travon Walker or Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will be there at the 3, but going after the top offensive tackle on the board would work, too. Again, it’s the 3 – take the star no matter what the position.

The 13 is also about upgrading the value, and that might be for the secondary. If one of the top cornerbacks isn’t around, Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton might slide. Wide receiver could also be interesting to give Davis Mills a true No. 1 target.