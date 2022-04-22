NFL Draft 2022: Green Bay Packers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– There’s NO WAY Green Bay go without a wide receiver with one of its two first round picks, and … yeah. It’s Green Bay.

Outside of getting some parts for the offensive line and at running back, the drafting has been just okay. It does its own thing – (cough) Jordan Love (cough) – when it comes to drafting.

– Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins aren’t enough through free agency to help the wide receiver situation after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Green Bay hasn’t taken a wide receiver in the top 50 since Jordy Nelson in 2008, and it hasn’t selected one in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.

However, with the 22 and 28 overall picks – and with four of the top 59 – there’s some good work to do. Some more offensive line help would be nice – especially at tackle – and …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Green Bay? Alabama WR Jameson Williams. The problem is the torn ACL he’s recovering from – he won’t be the instant help the offense needs – but he’s a top ten overall talent that should slide.

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson should be there at the 28 and should definitely be there at the 22, and Treylon Burks from Arkansas might be around for either one of the spots. Offensive tackle-wise, Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann could be in the mix.