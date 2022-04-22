NFL Draft 2022: Detroit Lions Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– Here comes what needs to be the franchise-changing draft. There were a few good moments late last season, there”s hope from parts of the last few drafts, and there’s still enough patience to be okay with a building job to be done.

There’s bulk from the free agency market to help the cause, but with three of the first 34 picks, the No. 2 overall, and five of the top 97 selections … let’s go.

– Lone wolf on this fight … Jared Goff isn’t all that bad. He’s a good enough quarterback to not force a pick at the position this year – especially considering the 2023 draft is loaded with top passers. The team just needs as many very good NFL parts as possible regardless of position, but …

– It can take a later flier on a quarterback, it needs more wide receiver help for Amon-Ra St. Brown and TJ Hockenson, and it needs a pass rusher. Getting the Rams pick at the 32 should help secure all three spots.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Detroit? If Jacksonville doesn’t go with Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit will do it at the 2. Georgia’s Travon Walker or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux will be there to help the edge rusher issue. Then it’s all about value.

If the Lions really want to go quarterback, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, and North Carolina’s Sam Howell should be options – at least two of them should be – at the 32 or 34 – or they really can go the Best Player Available route.

Receiver-wise, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson should be around.