NFL Draft 2022: Denver Broncos Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– Russell Wilson. That’s the draft. That’s everything to a Denver team that needed a big-time playmaker who can take the offense and raise it up a few levels. He cost the next few first round picks and a few second rounders, but he’s Russell Wilson, and no one else in this draft is. But …

– There’s still work to do. The Broncos still have a second rounder, two in the third, and five picks from 64 to 116. The lines each need new bodies to throw into the mix, especially on the offensive side. Wilson needs time to work.

A linebacker would be nice, more secondary help would be great, so …

– Who’ll be there with Denver’s first pick? At the 64 – the last pick in the second round – a good linebacker should fall. That’s where the value should be with Wyoming’s Chad Muma and Montana State’s Troy Anderson for the inside, and pass rusher DeAngelo Malone from WKU and – in a perfect world – USC’s Drake Jackson would be outstanding.