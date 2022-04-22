NFL Draft 2022: Dallas Cowboys Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– Dog Dallas all you want when it comes to gagging in the playoffs and seemingly doing the least with the most at times, but this franchise can draft.

It was lousy in 2019, but it’s been strong in three of the last four years and is still reaping the benefits of a fantastic 2017 – Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Jaylon Smith, Maliek Collins.

– Few teams can hang with Dallas when it comes to bragging rights after two rounds – at least lately. Last year it took the gift of Micah Parsons at 12 and crushed the CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs picks in 2020. So the 24 and 56 mean something here considering the recent track record.

– It also helps that the 24 is the exact right spot for a few great prospects. The 56 isn’t bad, either, but considering a guard would do wonders, and more receiving help and pass rushers are in the mix …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Dallas? Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green, or Boston College OG Zion Johnson. Dallas needs an interior blocker, and two very, very good ones will be right there for the taking at the 24.

They can wait for the pass rusher at 54 – USC’s Drake Jackson and San Diego State’s Cam Thomas should be around.