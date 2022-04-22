NFL Draft 2022: Cleveland Browns Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– So you’re worried that Cleveland traded away three straight first round picks, a third next year, and fourth rounder this year and another in 2024? 1) It’s Deshaun Watson. Forgetting everything else for a moment, he’s the franchise-changing playmaker Baker Mayfield wasn’t, and 2) Cleveland isn’t great at drafting.

– It’s okay at getting serviceable starters, but outside of Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward – the only two Pro Bowl draft picks since the layup of No. 1 overall selection of Myles Garrett in 2017 – there aren’t enough high-end playmakers. Again, Deshaun Watson, and Amari Cooper. That’s two. That’s a start. Now …

– The Browns could use another wide receiver, and reinforcements on for the defensive front would be nice. Free agency helped the line, but young parts are a must.

– So who’ll be there for Cleveland in the second round? The first pick is the 44, and there are two more before 100 – there’s a chance to get some solid prospects. UConn DT Travis Jones would be a nice get at the right time, and Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis could step in, too.

They’re fliers, but some decent wide receiver prospects should be around at the 78. More likely, an end like San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas or Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders would fit.