NFL Draft 2022: Cincinnati Bengals Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– How do you rise up and go from awful to the Super Bowl? It helped to get the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and nail the Joe Burrow pick, but it’s more than that. The Bengals have been able to get shocking production out of a whole lot of later picks, too.

At least, the Bengals have been strong since whiffing on John Ross with the 9th overall pick in 2017 – however, they took Joe Mixon that year, too.

– The offensive line is still a need even after going big in free agency, but the secondary could use the most help. A corner would be good, a playmaking safety would be better, and the most parts thrown at the concern, the better. They have three of the top 95 picks – the first rounder is the 31st – to do it.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Cincinnati? Who’ll be the likely best defensive back available? Baylor S Jalen Pitre would be a shot, and it would be great if Washington CB Kyler Gordon or Clemson CB Andrew Booth would slide on down.

The problem is that if offensive lineman is a must, the 63 might not be the right spot for the interior. Memphis OG Dylan Parham and UCLA’s Sean Rhyan would be okay, but both would be a stretch.