NFL Draft 2022: Chicago Bears Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Chicago Bears draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach
NFL Draft 2022: Chicago Bears Draft Analysis
Scroll down for Chicago’s 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches
Chicago Bears Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022
– How bad is Chicago at drafting? To be fair, how bad was Chicago under the old regime? There hasn’t been a Pro Bowl selection from any of the last four drafts. Now it’s all about getting as much talent as possible to help out Justin Fields. So …
– Offensive linemen and wide receivers. Chicago needs those two positions, and outside of corner, everything else is a luxury. The problem is Day One. The first pick isn’t until the 39 in the second round, and the 48 and 71 have to be factors for this draft to matter.
– The Bears went for wide receiver and tight end through free agency, but there weren’t any big-time gets at any position. Losing WR Allen Robinson to the Rams hurts …
– So who’ll be there with Chicago’s first pick? The idea in the second round will be to hit a few stand up doubles. It’s dumb luck to get a star at the 39 or 48, but the Bears should have Boston College OG Zion Johnson slide to their first spot.
If it’s not the O line, it’s North Dakota State WR Christian Watson or Georgia WR George Pickens who could be the call. The talent isn’t as strong, but wide receiver should be deep around the 71.
Chicago Bears Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022
2 (39)
2 (48) (from Chargers)
3 (71)
5 (148) (from Texans)
5 (150)
6 (186)
Chicago Bears 2021 Draft Picks
2 TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
2 CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
5 LB Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
5 CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
7 OT Arlington Hambright, Colorado
7 OG Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State
Chicago Bears Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022
Chicago Bears Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft
