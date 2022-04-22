NFL Draft 2022: Chicago Bears Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– How bad is Chicago at drafting? To be fair, how bad was Chicago under the old regime? There hasn’t been a Pro Bowl selection from any of the last four drafts. Now it’s all about getting as much talent as possible to help out Justin Fields. So …

– Offensive linemen and wide receivers. Chicago needs those two positions, and outside of corner, everything else is a luxury. The problem is Day One. The first pick isn’t until the 39 in the second round, and the 48 and 71 have to be factors for this draft to matter.

– The Bears went for wide receiver and tight end through free agency, but there weren’t any big-time gets at any position. Losing WR Allen Robinson to the Rams hurts …

– So who’ll be there with Chicago’s first pick? The idea in the second round will be to hit a few stand up doubles. It’s dumb luck to get a star at the 39 or 48, but the Bears should have Boston College OG Zion Johnson slide to their first spot.

If it’s not the O line, it’s North Dakota State WR Christian Watson or Georgia WR George Pickens who could be the call. The talent isn’t as strong, but wide receiver should be deep around the 71.