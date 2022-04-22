NFL Draft 2022: Carolina Panthers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

– The 6. That’s it. That’s the draft. That’s everything for a Panther franchise that desperately needs a jumpstart under Matt Rhule. There isn’t a pick until the fourth round – 137th overall – after the 6, so if this isn’t a home run, the draft will probably be a waste of time.

– It’s okay, though. The Panthers went massive in free agency for defensive backs – they’re not going to take Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. at the 6 – worked on the kicking game, and kept WR DJ Moore around.

– They need an offensive tackle, and help for the defensive line would nice, but there might be a revolt if the Panthers don’t go with a quarterback. If not, it means the Sam Darnold era keeps on going – there was a vote of confidence from new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo – but …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Carolina? The quarterbacks in this draft aren’t worth the No. 6 pick. That won’t stop the Panthers from taking Liberty’s Malik Willis or Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, but don’t be totally stunned if they go for the best player available – like if Alabama OT Evan Neal is still around – or trade down a bit